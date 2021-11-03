The front page of the Oct. 6 Leader struck me as particularly ironic. One headline described an anti-COVID-19 vaccine rally held in Library Square attended by hundreds and keynoted by Dr. Scott Jensen, a primary care physician and former Republican state senator from Chaska.
The other lead article featured local hospital officials, who described how the local hospitals were being overwhelmed by the large influx of COVID patients, primarily unvaccinated. The article also quotes McLeod County health officials that McLeod had recorded 163 new COVID cases in the prior week. COVID-19 vaccinations were strongly encouraged.
Based on probabilities, I can only surmise that some of the rally participants will suffer a serious case of the virus. To those people I would suggest that you not further burden the local hospital, but use home remedies, or better yet, call Dr. Jensen for treatment.
My only comment to those who refuse to get vaccinated and end up seriously ill is taken from an old Indiana Jones move, “The Last Crusade.” At the end of the movie, the old knight simply says, “He chose poorly.”