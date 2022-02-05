Far too many people have already come to the conviction that “climate change” will kill us all within the next five or 10 or 50 or 100 years if we do not immediately cease the use of all of our current technologies that use any form of fossil fuel and any chemical processes that emit any CO2.
This “scientific fact” has been challenged by many knowledgeable people who then find themselves on the wrong side of the all-powerful political propaganda driven media machine and may find themselves “canceled” and out of work for challenging the political media’s certainty that the climate change issue is a closed case.
I would like to recommend two books that I have read recently that may open some closed minds on this issue. One is by S. Fred Singer and others titled “Hot Talk, Cold Science: Global Warming’s Unfinished Debate," and a second by Gregory Wrightstone titled “Inconvenient Facts,” a counter response to Al Gore’s “Inconvenient Truth.”
Both of these books, which Google "fact checkers" have discredited, make reference to thousands of papers by over 17,000 scientists who are not at all convinced by the popular studies that show a near or even future calamity that could occur due to “climate change” brought about by mankind’s activity on this planet.
An argument can be made that we face a future ice age similar to those in the distant past that covered much of the midwest with a thick glacial coating of ice. Such an event would be a world changing catastrophe. Moderate “global warming,” on the other hand, could result in significant benefits such as a longer growing season in much of North America and Russia with greater food production for the world's expanding population.
The general distrust of the media reports on all “science” has been justified by the confusion over COVID, with even greater confusion over global warming, or is it cooling? As an engineer who has worked with a variety of energy projects, I wish that an honest and open debate could be conducted, without the influence of politics, but I have yet to see any such a proposal that has not already decided on the end result and will bend all the rules to assure that those with the loudest voices get their way.
In any event, my reading and personal experience are enough to convince me that the wild proposals embraced by the Biden administration's left wing doomsayers could only disrupt our economy and create more inflation, erode our freedom of choice as well as creating many social problems while doing nothing to change whatever might occur to our climate due to natural events such as solar flares, volcanic activity and so on.
I am not against moving toward less pollution in the air and water, but they need to be made in considerations of the economic and social impact of those measures. Electric vehicles with the range and power of present day combustion engines will be welcomed in the market as the price becomes more competitive, without government subsidies, for example.
With the COVID pandemic scare winding down, it seems that the doomsayers can not wait to force on us the next “you-are-all-going-to-die” scare in order to keep us from opposing government mandates that are taking away our freedoms that were guaranteed by the founders of this American republic.