The “coronavirus pandemic” has largely been resolved thanks to the rapid development and deployment of vaccines. The next big “crisis” that the government wants to use to exert control over our lives is “climate change.”
We are told by many voices, some as young as 12, that if we do not agree to change our whole lifestyle and adopt “zero CO2” emissions in the next few years that we will all die and the planet will no longer support life. To actually achieve zero CO2 emissions would mean that we could no longer heat our homes, cook food or operate any kind of combustion engine. We may even have to stop all air breathing mammals from breathing or farting.
This would, of course, cost billions and trillions of dollars to develop some yet unknown technologies and shut down all of our current energy use and transportation.
Before launching a campaign to tax and spend unlimited tax dollars to fix a problem that we may not be able to fix, we need to take a look at some real scientific facts that both the red and the blue political sides can agree upon. Some of this factual data can be found in a book by George Wrightstone called “Inconvenient Facts,” and you can verify most of them from any reliable scientific paper or web search.
The key facts, in my opinion, are as follows:
1. The air we breath near sea level, our atmosphere, is comprised of 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen, and 1% of “trace gasses.” Looking at that 1% we find that 0.93% is argon, 0.04% is CO2, and the remaining 0.03% is composed of rare gasses such as neon, xenon and so on.
2. The molecular weight of CO2 is 44 grams per mole, while the molecular weight of oxygen is 32 grams and nitrogen is 28 grams per mole. CO2 is fortunately, therefore, heavier than air since it is the primary gas used by plants to maintain growth. These gases do not normally separate into layers in the atmosphere but are mixed with water vapor (clouds) to form the planet’s helpful “greenhouse” effect that maintains our livable thermal atmosphere.
3. The direct atmospheric CO2 measurements taken by the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii since 1958 are most often quoted as proof of increasing CO2 levels since they measured 314 ppm in 1958 to 406 ppm (0.04%) in 2017. Day-to-day readings vary with the volcanic activity nearby.
4. Plant life is dependent upon CO2. Greenhouse experiments have shown that CO2 levels below 200 ppm are very detrimental to plant growth and CO2 forced up to over 2,000 ppm promotes growth and health of most plants. I personally conducted some of this research.
I have read some critical commentary in the Wrightstone book and understand that those who propose an open discussion on climate change are considered bad and ignorant people since the common understanding, by the media, is that, according to a 97% consensus, reported by John Cook in 2013, this has closed the argument. Yet, following that report, some 31,000 scientists signed a petition to reject the global warming accord of Kyoto, Japan. In any scientific question it is not decided by a vote but by an examination of facts. If only one person is technically right it makes no difference if one million think he is wrong.
Since climate is always changing due to natural causes and human technology, it is far better that it moves in the direction of global warming, allowing an expansion of agriculture to feed the people, rather than towards another ice age that woiuld result in catastrophic loss of life.