I would like to respond to the Nov. 10 letter by Jan Conner regarding election audits being a waste. Let’s start with just a sampling of Democrat comments after the 2016 presidential election of Donald Trump. Some of these can be found online at tinyurl.com/y2aafra5.
According to a Sept. 26, 2019, article in the Washington Post, “Hillary Clinton dismissed President Trump as an ‘illegitimate president’ and suggested that ‘he knows’ that he stole the 2016 presidential election in a CBS News interview.”
Sen. Kamala Harris stated “there are a lot of states dealing with antiquated (voting) machines, which are vulnerable to being hacked.” Sen. Amy Klobuchar has stated that voting machines can easily be hacked into, and in fact, “three companies are controlling” all the voting machines.
Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden claimed, “The biggest seller of voting machines” is “directing you to install remote access software, which would make a machine like that a magnet for fraudsters and hackers.”
In their unwillingness to accept the 2016 election, Democrats fraudulently and criminally made unsubstantiated accusations and lies against Trump based on information acquired through the phony Steele Dossier, which was subsequently used in the fraudulent Russian impeachment hoax. To date, three co-conspirators have been charged and indicted for their part in this Democrat Russian hoax crime and there are likely more to come.
Doubters on extensive election fraud in the 2020 election should read award-winning and national journalist Molly Hemingway’s new book, “Rigged, How the Media, Big Tech and the Democrats Seized our Election.“ In it she documents how Democrats along with their big tech billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg gave over $400 million to Democrat organizations, primarily in swing states, to file lawsuits to change election laws unconstitutionally. In Minnesota, lawsuits were filed by Democrat organizations. It is the job of Secretary of State Steve Simon and Attorney General Keith Ellison, both Democrats, to defend our election laws, but instead they agreed to change Minnesota‘s election laws unconstitutionally.
Also in Minnesota, the Republican Party is pursuing an election audit of computer source codes from the 2020 election paid for by raising private funds. The primary counties of election concern in Minnesota are in the seven-county metro area, especially Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s district where there is video evidence that alleges extensive fraudulent ballot harvesting took place.
Other suspect areas are a few counties on the Iron Range and in the Rochester area. Given the above information, it does make you wonder why Democrats are scared of a true forensic audit?
It is difficult to believe that Joe Biden, who campaigned from his basement and came out about once a week, then went on to receive more votes than any other president in the history of the U.S. (over 80 million), supposedly winning even more votes than Obama by over 15 million. On the farm we would say we smell a “skunk in the wood pile.“
The Biden administration has irresponsibly pulled out of Afghanistan, leaving 13 dead Marines and hundreds of Americans stranded along with $80 billion of U.S. military equipment; has done nothing to stop millions of illegals from entering our borders during a pandemic, allowing illegal drugs to pour into our country, addicting and killing many of our young people; restricted U.S. oil production, which drives up energy costs exponentially, while colluding with Russia to finish its pipeline into Eastern Europe.
If President Trump had done even one of these things, Democrats and liberals would be howling from the rooftops for impeachment. It is hypocritical for Conner or other Democrats to imply that a full forensic audit of the 2020 election is a waste. Future election integrity depends on it.