Jan Conner’s letter in the Aug. 18 issue of the Leader spouted the same “big lie” that you find on CNN, NBC, other major news outlets as well as the Facebook “fact checkers” stating that “the 2020 election was the most fair and honest election ever.”
As a former computer scientist myself, I am familiar with some “hacking” techniques and also with the deliberate insertion of malicious software “bombs” set to operate at a specific time and date that can be installed in a new machine to bias the end results. They typically incorporate a self-destruct-time, making them impossible to forensically trace.
The Scientific American website reported that another computer scientist, J. Alex Halderman, demonstrated how simple it is to alter the results on a voting machine. He rolled an electronic voting machine onto a Massachusetts Institute of Technology stage in a mock contest between George Washington and Benedict Arnold. Several volunteers voted only for Washington, but Halderman, whose research involves testing the security of election systems, had tampered with the ballot programming, infecting the machine’s memory card with a malicious software. When he printed out the vote results, the receipt showed Arnold had won 2-to-1.
Without a paper trail of each vote, neither the voters nor a human auditor could check for such discrepancies. Therefore, it is very clear that voting machines can be tampered with to obtain a false result. The next question in my mind was who could perform such software tampering.
Almost all the states in the USA use voting machines. The market is dominated by just four companies: Election Systems and Software (ES&S), Diebold Election Systems, Sequoia Voting Systems, and Hart Inter-Civic. If even one of the manufacturers had a software specialist who was vulnerable to influence by money or politics, a great many votes could have been shifted. Proving that this actually happened in 2020 is very hard.
Recently the “Pillow Guy,” Mike Lindell, spent a great deal of time and money trying to identify a smoking gun that would prove, beyond doubt, that the 2020 election was rigged. The mainstream media was not convinced and disparaged him and every Trump voter who dared to even mildly question the validity of the 2020 vote.
If I were a Democrat leader who was really convinced that the 2020 vote was totally honest, I would welcome any third-party investigation to demonstrate that it was honest and fair.
As it stands today there are over 1,300 cases of vote fraud or vote tampering pending various judicial decisions in at least eight states, according to the Heritage Foundation. That alone is enough to make one question the validity of the 2020 election and the disturbing possibility of the same thing could happen in future elections.
Election integrity is absolutely essential for a republic to survive.
Next, in regard to the Jan. 6 incident in Washington, D.C., the failure to go after the rioters in Minneapolis, Seattle and other cities where real property damage and human deaths occurred, with the same vigor that the FBI exerted in indicting hundreds of people who were simply bystanders, puts the federal prosecution of Trump supporters in the light of a political vendetta.
The one person that should be identified and prosecuted is the armed Capitol guard who shot an unarmed woman coming into a public building.
Even a homeowner who shot an unarmed intruder coming into his home in daylight would be prosecuted in most states, so why is that guard excluded from similar treatment?