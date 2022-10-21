Election day, which just a short time ago felt distant, is suddenly approaching rapidly and its potential consequences seem magnified by every passing day. Voters in our community will have a say in the balance of power statewide and nationally, and perhaps of equal importance, they will have the absolute say in who will fill our local non-partisan offices. The last few years have been challenging and although it seems easier than ever to disagree with our neighbors, I believe we all agree that we’ve learned that local elections matter. This year is no different and, in my opinion, a heck of a lot is at stake in our community. We have a race for county attorney that recently became publicly heated, revealing two different approaches to serving the county. We have two races for city council that are reminiscent of past elections with repeat candidates and incumbents. We have a learning referendum that, if passed, will allow our school district to continue to prepare our students to succeed and, if not passed, will pave the way for an enormous step backward for our students. Lastly, we have perhaps the most participated in school board race our community has seen.
The school board race consists of seven candidates running for a total of three open seats. Those seven candidates come from all walks of life including single parents, stay-at-home parents, retired teachers, former superintendents, doctors, farmers, business owners, current board members, and parents/grandparents of current and former students. We have seen the Hutchinson Leader share written Q&As from all candidates, as well as the first live Q&A Community Forum for all school board candidates who could attend. We have seen political organizations, parental groups, local unions, and community activists make endorsements for a variety of their three candidates of choice. Local sign making companies are printing more yard signs than they probably ever have, and with seven candidates, yards around town are proudly displaying any number of combinations of these signs, in some cases there are even more signs per yard than there are open seats, showing you just how up-in-the-air the school board race is.