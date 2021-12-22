At the Senior Bone Builders/SAIL exercise gathering on Dec. 6, we were informed that in 2023 we would no longer be welcome in the Hutchinson Event Center as the city is contemplating selling the center. What?
This is unacceptable.
The Event Center is already paid for by all the taxpayers who live in Hutchinson. It has been remodeled, kept updated and in good repair by our tax dollars. It is for all community needs from renting a small room to renting the largest room for any need. It is for all birth-to-death needs from baby showers to funerals.
I have had the pleasure to attend some of the following events: weddings, agricultural events, Republican gatherings, religious gatherings, RSVP, 55 Alive AARP driving classes, ISD 423 events and meetings, health and insurance company events, concerts and dances, monthly dining experiences, and veteran honors events. It is open for use by whomever needs a space.
An added benefit, when people attend an event at the center, they are likely to frequent businesses and buy local, an in turn pay city taxes on their purchases. That is a win-win for the city.
Please do not kick out senior citizens, who are a significant portion of the tax base, onto the streets of Hutchinson when there is already an event center for seniors and all other community members to use. Our taxes were used wisely to create and maintain this center. Please continue to use it for the benefit of all.
Please, again, do not sell this facility which has already been paid for. Will we then have to build another facility and have the taxpayers again pay a hefty tax hike to pay for a new facility? We certainly hope not!