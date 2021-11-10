Someone, perhaps an election official, has to take Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen by the hand and walk him step by step through the voting process and all the safe guards that are in place to avoid any possibility of fraud.
They need to go through the registration process and show him what information is necessary to provide before a person can vote. There are procedures in place to insure there is no mishandling of ballots. The paper ballots are counted over again to make sure that paper matches the machine totals. The number of signatures has to match the number of ballots.
The automated process of the person getting a ballot will not allow for someone to vote twice in an election. It tells you that you have already voted.
There are no dead people voting. My husband, who died Oct. 23, 2012, voted in the 2012 election by absentee ballot. Out of curiosity, as an election judge, I looked to see if his vote counted, and it did not.
All this would be in vain. Glenn’s mind is made up. Don’t confuse him with facts.
Any proposed audit is a waste of money and worker hours. Arizona went through the elaborate counting scheme for months. Turns out there were more Biden votes by that tally.
The truth — a noun that does not exist in recent Republican vocabulary — is that the whole idea of fraud in elections is just to make the public think the system is not accurate; that their candidate did not win because there was some fraud in the process. This is wrong, wrong, wrong!
It is all part of the substantiation of ex-president Trump’s story of “the Big Lie” and “the Big Steal.” If he doesn’t win, the system is rigged. The system is not rigged. He lost big time.
This process is chipping away at our democracy, one election at a time. All these voter suppression laws conducted in Texas, Georgia and other states want to make sure the “right” people win: Republican, white, Angle-Saxon, male and Christian. If we allow them to continue these practices, the majority of the country will not be represented in the governmental process. That includes the writer of this opinion, who is a Democrat, white, Angle-Saxon, female agnostic.