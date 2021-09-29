I have always admired the musical works of Kris Kristofferson. He always has a nice message to impart. He wrote a song that many artists have sung, each performer adding their own style to the music. The song is “Me and Bobby McGee.”
A line in the lyrics is “Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose, and nothin’ ain’t worth nothin’ but it’s free.”
Some of the states that follow the “red state” classification use a lot of rhetoric regarding freedoms of their constituents without regard of the overall good of the populations. The country is in the throes of a pandemic, which requires that people need to be vaccinated in order to protect them from the worst parts of the pandemic — death.
Consequently, the health of all persons is at stake when all people aren’t vaccinated. There are some people who have very good reasons for not getting vaccinated, such as adverse reactions to the vaccine or a history of reactions to other substances. If the majority of the population is vaccinated, these people can minimize their exposure from everyone around them being vaccinated. Everybody wins.
Politicizing public health issues is gross negligence at least and malfeasance at the worst. Maybe a lot of anti-vaccinators “have nothin’ left to lose,” but they don’t speak for the majority of the population.
Getting a vaccine in no way makes a man less macho or weak, because the virus does not care about gender. The virus doesn’t care about your political views, but it will kill you nonetheless whether you are in the prime of health or if you have underlying conditions that make you vulnerable.
Not getting vaccinated and letting the virus run rampant affects everything in society. We all know this having experienced the lockdowns. It interferes with your job, your activities outside your job, the economy and whether you have to wait months to get a kitchen appliance or a new car. More importantly, it interferes with the ordinary commerce and availability of the customary order of business.
The health care system could be overloaded and not be able to help you with emergencies like heart attacks. You could die from lack of availability of emergency services.
The school system is constantly in a state of flux trying to protect students because the vaccines have not yet been approved for people 12 or younger. It will be soon, because the clinical trials have been underway.
It affects our most precious commodity, the next generation. The virus is cagy. It struggles to survive and creates variants to perpetuate itself. People who are vaccinated can become ill from exposure to the variants, but mostly not severely so. Still another benefit to be vaccinated. It’s a win-win, folks.
Be wise. Roll up your sleeves and get the shot. Lets get those vaccinated numbers up, so the real freedoms of not getting a fatal illness can come true. If we do this, the freedoms that are touted by the red states can be a reality. We can do it together.