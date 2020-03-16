I am proud and grateful to be a small business owner in our community. For decades Hutchinsonians have been supporting our pottery shop and art gallery. Over the last week, we’ve had to put our values to the test, and that means we have to put people before profits. Even though it’s hard to close our doors and postpone our events, we have to for the safety of our team and our customers. We’re not alone, there are many local businesses and organizations making these same hard choices. Hutchinson thrives because of our small business community; and many of our friends’ and neighbors' livelihoods rely on the success of our small businesses.
There are many ideas out there for how to lend support. Our businesses are people-powered, so sharing and caring for our neighbors is the best place to start. If someone can’t work, that might mean they can’t afford groceries, medicines, or other basic necessities. Support these folks by checking in, sharing resources, supporting local nonprofits and churches. On the other hand, if someone has to work because they’re essential to the response efforts, they might need childcare at unusual hours or a meal prepared. As for our small business bottom lines, yes, buying gift cards, ordering take-out, and shopping local stores online is very helpful. Finally, each local business is unique and another way to be supportive is by reaching out and asking how to help.
This global pandemic is constantly changing, there are going to be many ways that our day-to-day lives are affected, but together we can overcome any challenge. We are grateful to live and work in Hutchinson and would not want to be anywhere else during these uncertain times.