On Feb. 1, political party caucuses were held throughout Minnesota. Unfortunately, the number of states holding caucuses has been dwindling for years. In part, this is because the Democratic National Committee has encouraged the use of state government run primaries.
Minnesota remains a caucus state. As such, it allows grass-roots voices significant input into their respective party platforms and also whose names will appear on the fall ballot.
The Hutchinson Event Center was one of seven GOP caucus sites in the county. It had the largest number of caucus attendees. They came from Hutchinson’s three precincts and four bordering townships. Kendall Qualls won the straw poll for governor, followed in order by Scott Jensen, Mike Murphy and Paul Gazelka (tied for third), Michelle Benson and Neil Shah.
Caucus goers approved several resolutions for governmental action, including:
- to affirm that it’s a fundamental right of parents to decide whether their children should be masked in school
- to oppose any state legislative mandate requiring public/charter schools to teach comprehensive sex education, and calling on all school districts to remove it or refuse to adopt it
- to oppose any state legislative mandate requiring public/charter schools to teach critical race theory, or any of its associated curricula and programs, such as social emotional learning, ethnic studies and culturally responsive teaching; and calling on all school districts to identify CRT ideology in any form, remove it from its standards and curricula, and refuse to adopt it in any future forms
- to oppose the McLeod County plan for a State Highway 22 bypass around northeast Hutchinson without further study on the economic impact to downtown Hutchinson businesses
These resolutions will be presented and debated at the McLeod County Republican Convention in Silver Lake on March 26. That convention will determine which resolutions will be forwarded for further consideration at the Congressional District 7 Convention in Willmar in April.