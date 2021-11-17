This November Hutchinson will be celebrating the 166th anniversary of the city’s founding in 1855. Among other things, the Hutchinson brothers and other members of the founding party decreed that women would have equal rights in the city, 5 acres of land was set aside for the non-sectarian Humanities Church, and 15 acres was set aside for a city park, which is today’s North and South Parks.
Regarding the last item, no doubt most city residents have heard the claim that the land the founders set aside for parks makes Hutchinson’s park system the second oldest in the nation after New York’s Central Park. This claim is even mentioned in some form on the City’s Facebook page and the Chamber of Commerce’s website. However, is it really true?
The Trust for Public Land lists 51 city parks that were established prior to 1855. Interestingly, Central Park’s date is listed as 1857, as that is the year when landowners had to vacate the property that was acquired by eminent domain (completed in 1856) so park construction could begin. However, all that aside, Central Park is not even the oldest “official” park in New York. The city’s own website gives that designation to Bowling Green Park, which was established in 1733. Several other parks in the city date back farther than that, including Battery Park (1686).
That said, the Trust’s list only includes parks from larger cities, so Hutchinson’s are not included. With that being the case, it is reasonable to suspect that parks in other small cities are also not included. For example, there are parks in at least three Kansas cities (Lawrence, Baldwin City and Leavenworth) that were included on the original plats when those cities were established in 1854, but those are not included in the Trust for Public Land list either.
Talking to Hutchinson city reps, no one apparently seems to know how the claim of the second oldest park system came to be, or what it was based on. Looking back in several county and Hutchinson brothers history books also failed to find anything about it, let alone the claim even being mentioned.
Perhaps there was a distinction between town squares and other city parks. Or perhaps it is based on parks originally dedicated when a town was established. No doubt the progressive Hutchinson brothers had an appreciation in the value of parks based on their travels in the East and in Europe. Regardless, in either case, a little research found that Central Park is clearly not the oldest city park in the nation (Boston Commons is generally given that distinction), or even New York, and the claim of Hutchinson’s park system being the second oldest is inaccurate.
So, on this anniversary of the city’s founding, let’s change the story going forward to ours being “one of the oldest” park systems in the nation. That is factual and it is still something to be proud of.