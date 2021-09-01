A few years back there was a plan developed to construct a new post office in Hutchinson, but for some reason it didn't materialize. I am not sure if there is a present plan to start this process again, but I hope so.
While the folks who presently work at the post office do a great job, it is hard to understand how an active community the size of Hutchinson has a facility with its present size and location to handle its mail. Just a couple of examples:
- The front steps to the building are impossible to climb for some, difficult for others and treacherous at times for all.
- There are a couple of parking spots in front, but you have to exit your vehicle right into Main Street traffic. There are probably a couple of other spots available on Third Avenue if you can find one on a busy day.
- The mailbox in the alley is available, but often there are trucks, both local and postal, loading or unloading blocking your approach.
- As for the lobby, if it is a lobby, I find it difficult to describe.
- While I am not employed at the post offie, I suspect if you ask any of the employees who work in the back sorting mail and completing other duties, they would also have some comments on the functionality of the building.
- In the back of the building there does not seem to be much room for mail to be loaded into vehicles. There is an alley on one side and Third Avenue on the other side, where I notice mail vehicles parked during various times during the day.
I am sure there are other areas of concern. I sincerely hope there is adequate support for a new post office, so at some point a new effort can be started to get a new facility in the city. Thank you.