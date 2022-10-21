As a resident of Acton Township and the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District, I won’t tell Litchfield city and school district residents how to vote on the wellness center questions on Nov. 8.
But I will offer some history and information. As your state representative, I was asked by the Litchfield City Council to seek funding for this proposed facility. I was able to obtain $5 million in the 2020 bonding bill.
There are two questions on the ballot. One impacts the city. It would allow for a local option sales tax of one-half percent. This would match the state’s contribution. Willmar, Hutchinson, St. Cloud and all of Wright County already have this local option sales tax. Food, clothing, gas and other commodities not currently subject to sales tax would not be taxed in this instance either.
About 40% of this tax would be paid for by people who don’t live in the city or school district, people like me.
The new facility would have fitness options to foster improved health in the community. I’ve been told that through Silver Sneakers and other programs, most of our seniors would have free access to walking paths and other amenities.
The other question on the ballot involves constructing a new, up-to-date pool at the high school. The present pool is outdated, can’t be used for competitive swimming, and needs repair. The maintenance cost of the proposed new pool would be less than that of the present one. The public would have daily access to the pool.
There would be a cost on the school referenda: for a house valued at $170,000, property taxes would increase $6.84 per month starting in 2023. The agriculture to school law on referenda would help our farmers with their cost; the state would cover 70 per cent of the increase in taxes to farmers caused by the referenda passage.
Once again, I won’t tell you how to vote. But you should know that if you think that Litchfield should ever have a wellness center, like many of the towns around us, this is the best, cheapest opportunity you will likely ever have. You have five million in state dollars, which must be used for this within two more years or be forfeited. You have people from outside the district paying for almost half of the sales tax increase. Costs will go up; it won’t get cheaper in the future.