You may ask, why join 4-H? One may ponder on the following research study statement: “According to the national study by Tufts University, 4-H’ers have better grades, are more engaged with school, are more likely to see themselves in a post-secondary school, and are less likely to have risky behaviors.”
Wow! Do you personally know youth in your community that have made the choice and put time into gaining lifelong skills through the 4-H program? Ask yourself if they are developing leadership skills, learning to work together, reaching out to community service projects, and guided by many volunteers or mentors?
4-H is designed as a program in which the youth lead their own experience-based learning. The learn-by-doing model teaches lifelong skills such as problem solving, communication, coping, decision making and responding to the needs of others.
Minnesota 4-H could not operate without volunteers helping the youth as they expand their knowledge. Some of the most popular 4-H projects that youth have succeeded in are photography, crafts and fine arts, food and nutrition, clothing and textiles, vegetable gardening, flower gardening and wood shop.
4-H offers projects and activities in a wide variety of areas including wildlife and shooting sports, healthy living, science of agriculture and gardening, STEM, environment and earth sciences, and expressive arts and communications. In the past, many 4-H’ers exhibited a double-digit number of projects at their local fair. These days, many youth may only enter a few projects and really concentrate on learning from that one project, which is done very well.
Enrolling is as easy as using a computer or dropping by your local extension office to pick up a form. Youth in kindergarten through one year past high school can participate in short or longer-term learning opportunities via 4-H clubs, after-school programs, camping, day camps or a variety of events.
Enroll today by going to extension.umn.edu/4-h/join-or-re-enroll. For more information call the McLeod County Extension office at 320-484-4334.