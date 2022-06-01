Summer must be here again as former mayor and former councilman Steve Cook is again demanding more paved trails in McLeod County. While he is still promoting the use of state Legacy funding to pave more trails, he is now proposing to re-direct additional funding from American Rescue Plan dollars (from the COVID bill) and possibly federal transportation funds.
How is this even legal to use funds intended for COVID and federal transportation funds to pave trails? What does this possibly have to do with paving a second bike trail in McLeod County? In any case, he is still pushing for what a majority of McLeod County residents do not want.
At the March 12, 2019, annual township meetings all 14 of McLeod’s townships received a survey that requested residents' opinions about recreational trails within the county. This survey was coordinated with the board of the Minnesota County Association of Townships and reported to all McLeod County commissioners in April 2019.
The Key Survey Findings were:
- The highest vote-receiving question was how the remaining Dakota Rail Regional Trail should be finished between Lester Prairie and Hutchinson. 88% of voters preferred a non-paved, multi-use trail instead of a paved trail.
- The second highest percentage response question at 86% supported a McLeod County commissioner being on the McLeod County Rail Authority board of directors to negotiate cost sharing for trail development and maintenance costs. The McLeod County Rail Authority has owned and controlled the Dakota Rail within McLeod County since 2001 and collects rent and fees from adjacent landowners along the route. Former commissioner Sheldon Nies was on this board for years but was not replaced after his retirement as a commissioner in 2017.
- 82% of respondents agreed that legislation for awarding grants by the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund for Greater Minnesota be amended to require that trail master plans be approved by a majority of the municipalities and townships within a county before awarding grants to develop new trails. Currently only the support of municipalities is considered in the trail grant approval process.
- 71% responded that McLeod County should focus first on fixing the Luce Line horse trail before developing the Dakota Rail Trail. The parallel treadway on the Luce Line trail is currently not considered safe or useable for horseback riding.
- 68% of respondents agreed that equestrian use be allowed on the Dakota Rail Regional Trail.
- 59% replied that McLeod County should not pay any trail maintenance costs. Another 29% chose for the county to pay 25% of maintenance costs. Currently, McLeod County is the only party that has signed an overall 20-year written commitment for trail maintenance costs for the Dakota Rail Trail that includes paving repair costs as a requirement to apply for Legacy grants.
Mr. Cook, please find another cause to champion. Your prior involvement to pave the Luce Line destroyed a truly multiuser trail. Today, the Luce Line Trail is in such poor shape that the McLeod commissioners wrote a letter to the Minnesota DNR in 2019 with a list of serious safety issues about the Luce Line Horse Trail that still has not been resolved.