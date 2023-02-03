My May 12, 2017 ‘A super-seismic upheaval, but how long ago?’ letter in the Leader dealt with the impact energy released when a meteor hit Earth and formed the 110-mile diameter Chicxulub crater under the Gulf of Mexico. Recent drilling samples indicate an energy equivalent to some four million H-bombs. The big rock penetrated down into the sub-crust where the granite is more flexible. This created a cavity that quickly opened up and then closed with the flexible granite rising upward, forming a massive mountain which collapsed and thereby formed an inner second ring of mountains 1/3 mile high around the center point of the crater. This all happened in less than 10 minutes. The impact sent about 70 billion tons of dirt/debris, molten rock skyward, thereby causing the whole globe to go without sunlight for months, which cooled the planet, converting heavy rains into massive ice fields/glaciers in the higher latitudes.
The meteor literally fractured the crust, breaking up the original super-continent as pieces slid apart and formed the continents we have today. In Montana, paleontologists are finding fish fossils which were rapidly buried, their gills packed with glass particles generated by the heat of impact and then carried by a huge tsunami wave for thousands of miles. Tracks of running dinosaurs under the fish fossil layers all point to catastrophic death. Every area on Earth must have been rising, falling or sliding, thereby setting off more mega-tsunamis sloshing across the globe, ripping up everything in their path, rapidly burying trees, plants and animals and forming our gas, oil and coal deposits. Today we have stratigraphic column data taken from some 2,700 oil wells across five continents that confirm there was indeed a progressive world-wide flood. See ‘Carved in Stone’ (by Timothy Clarey).