The choice of a superintendent is an important decision. If you as a school board member support the teaching of critical race theory, transgenderism, gay pride, the revision of the social studies curriculum, and promotion of Black Lives Matter material, your position on these issues will influence your choice of a new superintendent.
As a member of the community, I would like to know what qualities you will be looking for in a superintendent in relation to the topics I just mentioned. Will you ask these potential candidates if they think boys should be allowed to play in girls sports and go into their restrooms and locker rooms? What is their position on curriculum being used in which America is being portrayed as racist, white people being the oppressors, and black people the oppressed? What are their thoughts on equality of opportunity for all versus equity of outcomes, which brings down one race while lifting up another one?
Parents are becoming more engaged with what their children are learning in school and are fighting a school system in Minnesota that is in the process of indoctrinating their children in critical race theory, gay pride, transgenderism and other issues. Rather than teaching students how to think, which is logic, they are being taught what to think. Most parents send their children to school to learn reading, writing, history, math and science, not radical ideologies intent on shaping the sexual and gender identities of impressionable minors. Tearing down the history of America, the freest country in the world, is also unacceptable.
As parents and grandparents, it is our duty to safeguard the hearts and minds of our children and grandchildren. America’s future depends on it.