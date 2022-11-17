I am a lifelong resident of the state of Minnesota and also a veteran who cares deeply about the quality of services that our communities receive. I would like to comment on the state of policing in our state.
Should it ever be acceptable that some police agencies would ignore criminal activity because the perpetrator is a family member, a friend or perhaps the child of someone who is perceived to be a “pillar of the community”?
Should it ever be acceptable that some police agencies would provide false narratives in police reports to further their own agenda or to protect the less than lawful activities of some of their associates?
Is it hard to imagine that some law enforcement would view their responsibilities as not to “protect and serve” but rather to generate revenue for the communities that they are hired to serve?
How many communities have witnessed the unsavory practice of “last name profiling” and never stopped to recognize the harm done to individuals and their families and the erosion that occurs within the community as a whole?
I think that Minnesota has a unique opportunity to make some real changes that could have a lasting, positive impact on our communities. I think that individuals do not need to align with one political party or another to recognize that a “one party controlled” government (the trifecta) is that unique opportunity to actually get some things accomplished.
Having said all of that it seems to me that the problem lies in a lack of accountability and the disconnect between the various policing agencies throughout our state. I have often wondered if they even communicate with each other at all.
The solution lies in getting ahead of the problem rather than waiting for court settlements to somehow buy our way out of the problem until the next time taxpayers are required to cover the bill.
Minnesota already has state police that provide specific services to our state. Some states give their state police force the authority to hold local and county law enforcement agencies accountable for their actions. At this time, we can only imagine the positive impact that a change such as this could have on our state and communities. I believe that even law enforcement would benefit from individual officers not having to bear the responsibility of covering for the unlawful actions of some of their fellow officers.
Please contact our state elected officials and let them know that we can and should do better. Let’s give our state police force the authority to provide the kind of service that we all deserve.