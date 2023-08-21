This is in response to "Turn off some lights, save some fossil fuel" (letter to the editor, Aug. 11).
We do have some unnecessary lighting, but cutting back on fossil fuel won’t help. Man-made CO2 is only 0.0016% of the atmosphere; too small to have much effect on temperatures.
Minnesota’s carbon-free policy could actually contribute to global warming, at least the part aiming to phase out coal-fired power plants like Boswell in Cohasset and Xcel’s Sherco in Becker.
An April 2014 article in Scientific American said we need to be careful about reducing the particles ejected into the atmosphere by coal-fired power plants, that too much reduction could result in not enough of the sun’s heating rays being blocked, and that this, too, could contribute to global warming.
We now have evidence for the claim. Satellite data tells us that the reduction of sulfate and nitrate particles since 2000 is resulting in less sunlight being reflected back into space, contributing to global warming (7-20-2022, AAAS ‘Science’).
This isn’t a new concept. Ma Nature has been doing it for millennia. Witness the “year without summer” in 1816 after Mount Tambora blasted megatons of reflective particles into the atmosphere.
The United States averages about 68,000 wildfires per year, according to NOAA. Volcanoes annually emit up to 25 million tons of sulfur dioxide. So how is it we can survive being blanketed in Canadian wildfire smoke, but then call coal-fired power plants “death factories” while their scrubbers are so efficient at removing sulfates and other pollutants that they actually contribute to global warming?
According to a recent Salena Zito column, between 2010 and May 2019, 290 coal power plants, or 40% of the U.S. coal-generating capacity, closed permanently. While a 2022 report stated, “China is on track to build 43 coal-fired power plants and 18 blast furnaces powered by coal over the next few years to support the country’s economic expansion.” I suppose so they can sell us more solar panels, inverters, and wind turbines so we can be “carbon free.” It seems foolish to shut down the Sherco and Boswell coal plants in Minnesota when they’re producing reliable energy and helping reduce global warming.
I must conclude that radical environmentalism really isn’t about saving the planet as much as it is about crippling and destroying industry. China must be laughing all the way to the bank over this and other “economic expansion” issues.