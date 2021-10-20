In the Oct. 6 issue of the Leader, the bold headline would lead homeowners and other residents to believe that they may be getting a reprieve from the largest levy increase in city taxes since 2016.
The 7% overall preliminary levy was voted in 4-1, with Pat May the only opposing vote. He also was the only one who opposed the requested 11.2% increased levy requested by the Economic Development Authority.
I applaud Councilman May for not being influenced to start high to try to look better later. As a resident and taxpayer, I think we should all be at the Truth-in-Taxation meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, voicing our opinions. I don’t think we should be letting ourselves be influenced by this shell game.
It is the job of the EDA to encourage population growth and stimulation of business within the community. If the housing values are going up in the city of Hutchinson, we are already going to be paying more for a house we are continuing to live in. We don’t even have to make any improvements on it. The more your values go up, the less homestead abatement you get, this also increases your taxes.
With more residents and new housing, the city will be making more already without having to tighten its spending habits. Good financial management of the resources already in place has increased reserves in the past and should continue to do so.
Inflation is eating away at our pay checks from every aspect. For those on fixed incomes, you probably haven’t seen an increase in cost of living in many years. If some of the city’s salary costs were diverted to county resources, what is going to stop us from picking up the change at the county level?
The debt service request for the city is 16.2%, and if you ask why you are told that it is the new police department. Yet if you ask what happened to the money that we got from the pay out from the hospital you will be told that it is also paid for the police department.
Yes, they have been doing the right thing by paying off previous debt to build reserves. Yet some of you may be questioning other expenditures, while the residents are being asked to tighten their belts. For example splash pads being planned during a drought, or future increases promised for water and sewer management.
You may be concerned with federal and state politics, but the greatest influence on your family is right here at home in your own community.