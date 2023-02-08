February is Minnesota School Board Recognition Month. It’s a great time to recognize our elected community members who selflessly give their time and energy in support of high-quality public schooling for our youth. School board members in the Hutchinson School District are entrusted by this community with responsibility for an annual budget of $45 million, 2,620 students, 580 employees and eight buildings.
School boards are charged with making decisions that can sometimes be quite difficult or require sifting through a great deal of information. They also bear responsibility for developing a vision that will guide the school district for years to come. Through collaboration as a team, and with school district staff, their governance and advocacy are building the future of education in Minnesota.