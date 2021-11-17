An old joke had Ben Franklin time-traveling to the 21st century where the famous innovator was so befuddled by all the modern marvels he witnessed, that he was overwhelmed and nearly incapacitated. He sought refuge in a modern school where he looked around and contentedly declared, “I’m home.”
Today’s educational world has often been criticized for chronically being stuck in the past and being resistant to change. As American Education Week approaches, it is obvious that the last five years in Hutchinson surely contradict such nonsense.
From a facilities standpoint, thanks to the foresight of our community, we have opened a new high school to meet the needs of 21st-century learners. In the next few weeks, Tiger Elementary will open to accommodate our younger students, and by next fall, a revitalized and remodeled Park Elementary will be ready for our preteens.
Even prior to the pandemic, Hutchinson students were utilizing technology in the classroom like never before with the expansion of bring-your-own-device initiatives. Over the last 20 months, educators and students were forced to discover completely new methods to both teach and learn from a distance. The number of online resources and programs is mind-boggling. Even this year, I still have multiple students who are not feeling well logging in from home for live lessons or viewing recorded ones at their leisure.
Such fast-paced changes have not been without struggles, and there are steep challenges yet to overcome. Too many students were not sufficiently engaged during distance learning. A combination of immaturity and a lack of self-motivation has left many at-risk students woefully behind their peers. The achievement gap is real, and efforts to close it can sometimes feel akin to playing whack-a-mole.
Too many of today’s students come to school every day facing issues of hunger, poverty and past trauma. Social media and video games continue to monopolize students’ time at the expense of reading, studying and interacting with friends and family. Mental health concerns are not unique to students, as both parents and teachers also feel the burdens of stress, overwork and burnout. Shortages commonplace in the workforce are also heavily prevalent within our schools, and finding qualified individuals to work with your children is becoming a dire undertaking across the nation, as well as here in Hutchinson.
Furthermore, issues of mutual trust and respect have seemingly become casualties in our highly-politicized society. Those will need to be cornerstones moving forward should we hope to address many of the aforementioned educational challenges. In short, we need to work together — as a community and as a country.
There is no going back to “the old days.” We must endeavor for a better future. As the real Ben Franklin once said, “An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest.”