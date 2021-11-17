Our children are watching and listening. What they see and hear could be worrisome during these divisive times, but in our schools what students see and hear is motivating and inspiring.
As we celebrate American Education Week 2021, let us look inside our schools for inspiration. In the classrooms of our four, soon to be five schools, teachers and paraprofessionals are modeling grit, kindness and determination in order to close gaps and make up for time that was lost during the changing learning models of the last two school years.
They are using all the resources available to them and coming up with new ones. On our buses, the drivers are dedicated to safely transporting students to and from school. The “good morning” and “see you tomorrow” students hear from the driver are the first and last interactions of their school day.
In the kitchens and lunchrooms, local produce is carefully prepared and served as part of nutritious breakfasts and lunches. The food service workers are proud of their important work. Ask a student how important lunch is to having a happy school day.
Custodians have always worked hard to keep our schools clean and well maintained. During a pandemic their jobs only get harder and more urgent. Besides doing their main jobs, custodians are also helping move teachers and students to a new building and new classrooms.
Everyone working in the offices including administrators, counselors, secretaries, nurses and others keep student well-being as their top priority. The media centers, labs, gyms and playgrounds are supervised by adults who provide safe and useful experiences for our students.
During American Education Week, ask a student of any age to tell you about the people who help them at school and see who and how many are named. Thank you to every school worker this week and every week. Our children are watching and listening to the caring adults who work diligently to provide a great education.