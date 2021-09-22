Although Peace Lutheran Church has been hosting American Red Cross blood drives since 1993, its blood drive held Wednesday, Sept. 14, marked 10 years of hosting monthly blood drives — a milestone worth celebrating!
Shirley Wurdell, Peace Lutheran’s parish health nurse who’s helped coordinate blood drives since the start, says it’s become a fine-tuned event.
“We can’t advertise much because we’re always full,” she said. “People like being helpful, and donating blood is a great way to help others.”
The monthly blood drives are popular, and appointments are rarely available because donors sign up in advance for their next donation following each drive. One reason for the blood drives being so popular could be the home-baked goodies provided to donors and volunteers. Every blood drive, a different group provides cookies or snacks and lunch for the Red Cross staff.
The Red Cross is profoundly grateful for Peace Lutheran’s support of the blood program. During the past year, when blood drives were being canceled across the country due to the pandemic, Peace Lutheran continued its monthly drives. Each drive collects an average of 128 pints of lifesaving blood, and the Sept. 14 drive was no exception with 146 pints collected on a goal of 135.
“That’s amazing and shows just how dedicated the blood donors are,” said Jillian Turner, a Red Cross account manager. “Without the support of Peace Lutheran and the generosity of the Hutchinson-area donors, we would not be able to ensure blood product availability for patients in need.”