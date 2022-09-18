On behalf of the McLeod County Agricultural Association (McLeod County Fair), I would like to extend a gracious “Thank You” to all who participated in the 2022 McLeod County Fair. Whether you were involved as an exhibitor, vendor, volunteer, donor or attendee it would not have been possible to make this memorable event happen without each of you! We truly enjoyed hosting this fantastic 4-day party!
When we started planning for our 150th Fair celebration three years ago, we all agreed we wanted to make the 2022 Fair “Bigger, Better and Special." In our wildest dreams, we couldn’t have expected the 2022 fair to be as “special” as it turned out. Rest assured that plans are already underway to keep the fair just as special in 2023. We hope to see you again at the fair Aug. 17-20, 2023.