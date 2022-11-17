My children are fifth generation Tigers. Like me, they get to attend a school where they are loved, nurtured, challenged and cared for. I get the special honor of advocating not only for our community’s precious children, but also for the talented staff that serve them, and the very system of public education itself.
The success of our community — today and tomorrow — depends on the success of our school system.
Over the five generations of Tigers I have known, we continue to ask more of those serving our children every year. Meeting the vast variety of needs of our students is a challenge met by an incredibly dedicated and talented group of individuals. They are worth our community’s investment.
They say “it takes a village.” Our school district employs over 500 educators, support professionals, custodians, cooks, bus drivers, administrators and mental health providers. The district also relies on hundreds of community partnerships and thousands of parents, guardians and loved ones to serve our students where they are at. It is hard to imagine a household in this community that isn’t somehow connected to our public schools.
Please join me in thanking the vital people that serve our village every day. They show up on good days and challenging days to carry our children forward. We could not be the vibrant community we are today without you.
With sincere gratitude and pride.