With Minnesota legislative redistricting and local political party caucuses upon us I believe we have an opportunity to strengthen our checks and balances not only in Minnesota but especially locally. What I will focus on today is the need to increase the level of healthy competition within our legislative district all the way to local elections. The benefits of increased competition can bring new ideas, solutions, robust discussion, and holding each other accountable., Pushing each other to be better increases enthusiasm and participation. Who benefits the most from increased competition where you have a better caliber of candidates? The citizens and taxpayers in that environment.
With two major political parties in our state and district zeroing in on Meeker County one major political party unit has not been competitive nor offered anywhere near a challenge on many levels for years. While my local Republican neighbors have commented that they like Meeker/Cokato DFL right where they are, in the grand scheme of things it actually hurts the local MNGOP by placing them at higher risk of complacency.
How did the Meeker/Cokato DFL party unit end up on a steady decline? The issue has been a history of chronic poor selection of candidates. This has reduced the DFL to an insular coffee klatch. Those poor choices from a business marketing point of view have run the local DFL where it is near impossible to recruit candidates or new members. Out of desperation to find candidates, their poor choices worsened, compromising standards when it came to candidates. That includes minimizing the criminal history of a candidate at the endorsement convention, saying that this person “Got into a little trouble,” which many thought was simple possession. But red flags popped up and DFLers did some background checks after the endorsement convention. As a result, this turned out to be a non-viable candidate.
After the disastrous election for the Meeker/Cokato DFL, another DFLer and I went to the local board meetings with sincere intentions to identify the damage their choices had resulted in and presented solutions to repair, rebuild and make sure this never happens again along with some transparency measures. A member of the new nominating committee stated that it was up to the voters to screen their candidates and not the committee. One long time local DFLer in leadership told us this was the second felon they have run for the legislature. One point we repeatedly made is, if you choose to run a candidate that has a criminal history, at least be fully transparent. Then the voters can decide whether it is an issue or not. This candidate could have a powerful story of redemption.
The 2022 caucuses coming up, basically with the same members on the Meeker/Cokato DFL board. The current DFL state senate candidate, who will be seeking an endorsement, was the chair of the board at the time and was accountable for what happened. In my opinion those actions alone should disqualify him from ever seeking or holding elected office.
I am calling for a complete house cleaning of the Meeker/Cokato DFL at the upcoming caucuses and no endorsement for the former chair for state senate. It is the only way for a fresh start and to rebuild this party unit to serve as a vehicle to advance the needs and concerns reflecting our local values, and other needs, whether they be DFLers, independents and crossover Republicans, plus rise to the level of serving as an effective check and balance in our district.