Reader letter

There are hundreds of extremist bills being passed by the DFL in the state Legislature and signed into law by DFL Gov. Tim Walz. The DFL has what they refer to as the trifecta, majorities (be it ever so slim) in the state House, Senate and governor’s office. If they remain unified, which they have been, the DFL can pass almost all bills without even one Republican vote! Unfortunately, they have decided to implement one of the most liberal agendas in the country, we are quickly becoming another California.

Bills like HF1/SF1: the PRO act, abortion for any reason up until birth. The Republicans including our own state Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen offered many guardrail amendments, eventually totaling 65, but they were ALL voted down by the DFL majority.

Tags