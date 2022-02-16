Our children are the future. We community members must insist on an open process to select the best candidate to be our superintendent for Hutchinson School District 423.
From the start it appears that certain woke School Board members are steering the process by only considering one search firm from the metro area to find the next superintendent. Why weren’t two or three search firms interviewed before selecting School Exec Connect?
We recently celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Let’s remember that the Rev. King dreamed his “four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Each School Board member should pledge to honor that philosophy and be “color blind” when seeking the next superintendent for the benefit of our students and community.
Selecting our leaders based solely on racial or gender identity is at its core racist or sexist. Selection must be made on merit.
On Feb. 1, Republican caucus attendees at the Hutchinson Event Center voted Kendall Qualls as their No. 1 choice for GOP candidate for governor. Qualls is the founder and former president of TakeCharge, an organization that opposes the teaching of critical race theory elements that divide our children into thinking they are either the oppressor or the oppressed. Critical race theory thinking undermines what our schools should be encouraging: that each students, no matter where they are in life, must strive to attain the highest level of academic education as possible. Education, not social wokeness, is the key to success in their future.
Our next superintendent should align with our community values that promote the idea that the promise of America is alive and well, and that it still works for everyone regardless of race or social standing.