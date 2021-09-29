I recently had a man approach my car and make growling noises at my dog in the passenger seat. After provoking a response from my dog and causing him to run about barking, the man seemed quite pleased with himself and walked away laughing.
After hurling a few expletives at this ignorant soul, I couldn’t help but wonder what kind of idiot does something so stupid?
But seriously, I could have been injured inside of my own parked vehicle. Had I opened my car window, the man likely would have soiled himself.
This kind of childish behavior causes animals to feel threatened and act out in ways that might not be typical for them. Innocent people often get hurt because of the actions of those ignorant few who seem to be lacking the tools to show good judgment.
To this “man” I would like to double down on the expletives that I hurled at him, and also encourage his pathetic self to grow up.