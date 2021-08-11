The reason people may be thinking about suicide can be complex, but how to help is not.
Here are some of the signs you may notice in someone who might be at risk:
- feelings of hopelessness
- sleep problems
- withdrawal from others
- loss of interest in activities
- giving away personal possessions
- increased use of alcohol or drugs
Your willingness to talk about suicide with your friend, family member or co-worker can be that first step in getting them the help they need, and possibly saving a life.
Options for help:
- call 911
- bring them to a hospital emergency room
- call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- text to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line
If you see warning signs of suicide, start by asking this question, “Are you thinking of killing yourself?”
Do not leave the person alone or keep this information a secret.