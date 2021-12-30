It’s easy to see why Democrats are upset with Joe Manchin for playing hard ball and refusing to vote on something they believe is needed to make things better for most Americans. My question would also be, why is there not even one Republican who would say, “I’m going to vote yes on this bill because I know that even though I don’t agree with every detail, there are many things that I like and this country needs.”
How do the Republicans go back to their voters and tell them, “I did not have the courage to vote for this because I would have been criticized by the Republican leaders for voting with the Democrats. No bill is perfect, but there was much in the bill that would have helped many voters I represent.”
That is a question that not only Joe Manchin is going to have to answer, but most Republicans when election time comes again. It will be interesting to see if that comes true.