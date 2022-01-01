Citizens of Minnesota and United States of America, it is a new year and an election year, and I for one do not want to see our state and nation keep going on the path on which we are headed. We need to take back our country. One way we can do this is by creating a contract with Minnesota and a contract with America.
We need national policies such as:
- Ending the open-borders policy and finishing the wall.
- An energy policy that would restart pipelines ended by the current administration and encourage more energy production in the United States and make us energy independent once again.
- End reckless spending and social programs that encourage people not to work.
I could go on but you get the idea.
We need statewide policies like:
- Returning much of the $7 billion surplus in the state budget to the people from which it was taken. People should only be taxed to pay for government, not to build a slush fund to be used by the will of the party currently in power.
- Lift some of the COVID restrictions as some of our neighboring states have done and let individuals decide what they need to protect themselves.
- Statewide and locally, schools need to have commonsense rules like who participates in boys or girls sports, who uses boys or girls bathrooms, and many other issues.
These pledges could be drawn up by the local, state and national Republican party and signed by whoever the candidate is for a certain office, so that the people know where and individual stands on the issues and vote accordingly. Also, if the candidate doesn't abide by his or her pledge, we would know how to vote next time.