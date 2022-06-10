I recently watched a very interesting film on the “Daily Wire” website, produced by, Matt Walsh, titled “What is a Woman?”. This question was asked of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the recently appointed black woman to the US Supreme Court. During the hearings she danced around this issue for some time, providing no clear answer, so as not to offend any of the LBGQ supporters on the political Left.
The history of the biological definition of male and female goes back to the early 1900s where human DNA and chromosomes were first identified. Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, for a total of 46 chromosomes. In fact, each species of plants and animals has a set number of identified chromosomes. A fruit fly, for example, has four pairs of chromosomes, while a rice plant has 12 and a dog, 39. In addition it was observed that Human Males have XY reproductive chromosomes and Females have XX, in their reproductive organs. Therefore, a biological definition of a “woman” is clearly one with XX chromosomes, assigned at birth and remains that way for life. The question, not asked, is are all human beings happy with this God-given assignment. Clearly, some very small percentage (less than 2%) of the population are not pleased with the sexual assignment given by God at birth.
As clear as the biological science is, the “woke” culture is trying to change the 98% of us who are generally content with our assignment at birth to accept the bizarre ideas that men can be women and vice-versa or perhaps can become a dog or a fruit fly, simply because they believe that that is what they want at the moment. This is clearly ridiculous. Such people were previously identified as mentally unstable until such wording became unpopular or even “unacceptable."
As one of the 98%, I could care less if you choose to think you are a “ham sandwich,” just don’t expect me to go along with your fantasy. Furthermore, do not try and convince my children or grandchildren to believe something that is totally unscientific, untrue and harmful.
The Daily Wire production of “What is a Woman?” makes this point very clearly and is both entertaining and truthful as they interview several “woke” celebrities who come up with the most muddled responses ever devised, as opposed to the straight-forward answers given by many, even native Africans who thought the whole question was funny but insane.
If you have access to the film through the (dailywire.com) website, I highly recommend it. Of course the “Leftist’s” are going nuts over this film and want it banned from the web.