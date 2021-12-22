Our Nation seems to have succumbed to the very first temptation, recorded in Genesis 3:5. The serpent said, “God knows that your eyes will be opened as soon as you eat it, you will be like God, being able to decide what is good and evil." So they ate the fruit, and now we decide for ourselves what is good and what is evil, rather than listening to God’s words.
According to the progressive/Democratic agenda, the “good” (moral) policy is:
- Make abortion available to all for any reason and any time during the birth process.
- Allow any person to vote, illegally, even if they are not a citizen or 18 years of age.
- Support the teaching of racial hate (critical race theory) in the prime years of school.
- Promote the idea of male and female gender being an individual choice rather than a biological fact.
- Declare that free enterprise is an evil system that needs to be replaced by socialism.
- Promote criminals as heroes and cripple the law-enforcing police with excessive rules.
- Enforce medical procedures on all U.S. citizens while exempting illegals and others.
- Remove any reference to God and Jesus Christ from all government activity.
- Promote a policy of deficit spending that will clearly lead to devaluing the U.S. dollar.
The list could go on and on, but the above examples are enough to make the point.
The Christian majority (just over 70% of the U.S. population) may generally oppose much of the agenda listed above, but political views vary among Christians, as well as the general 30% of the population where some strongly oppose the progressive agenda, and others become convinced that it contains elements of the popular notion of "good."
As we read the history of Israel in the Bible, the chosen people frequently opposed God’s will and laws and “did what was right in their own eyes” (Judges 21:25). We do not want to believe that God would allow our U.S. republic to suffer the kind of disasters and defeats that God’s chosen people, Israel, suffered over thousands of years. However, the total defeat of U.S. policies in Afghanistan should remind us that even after 20 years of U.S. political and military action, it can all be undone in just two or three days.
Now, to be sure, Christians are not faultless. As we admit, we are at the same time both sinners and saints (as recognized by Martin Luther). But at some point we should exercise our right to vote to serve as a vehicle to make changes that will bring this nation closer to the will and laws of God, which were instituted by God in order to make life better for all people.
As believers in the Lord, Jesus Christ and his gospel (the good news), we are called to distinguish what is good and evil in this world against the standards established by God’s word, and choose accordingly. This good news has been delivered to all nations and all ethnic groups, including those who believe that they have the exclusive right to decide what is right or wrong for themselves and believe that there is no higher authority.
It seems to me that taking the view we are superior to God would include the right to decide which of the physical laws we like or not. So the laws of gravity, magnetism and electricity, and so on, would be deemed optional, as well as the moral laws.