I subscribe to several conservative monthly news and opinion reports such as Hillsdale Collage’s “Imprimis” and “Thinking Minnesota.” This month, the list of leftist programs that are leading to the downfall of our republic are almost too much to stomach. I will list a few and encourage readers to go to the any of the conservative sources, such as those listed above, to get more in-depth information. My personal list and brief summary is as follows:
The $9 billion budget surplus: If this money is not returned to the people it will be spent on new government programs that will never be retired and therefore result in billions of dollars in higher taxes for all Minnesotans in the future.
Education: Critical Race Theory is being promoted in all areas of education including the University of Minnesota where future teachers are taught that the white race is responsible for all the problems of this era and other related nonsense such as men and women can choose to be whatever gender they wish to be, perhaps even an Elephant or a Monkey. This education policy is truly a race to the bottom for our children and grandchildren.
Fiscal corruption: One article pointed to the various federal programs administered by the state that will likely be allocated over $400 million for “free food” programs to the poor children in our state. Surely a noble cause, but the practice of allocating of money to irresponsible “non-profit” organizations has resulted in the loss of millions of dollars while accomplishing nothing toward feeding anyone except the organizers of the non-profits. One investigation now under way by the FBI is seeking to trace $48 million spent on luxury homes, cars and travel. This investigation has been, apparently, stalled by the FBI, who are reluctant to point to various political figures that were likely involved in this and similar fraud.
Roe-Wade: With the potential overturn of Roe-Wade it seems to me that an honest discussion of when human life begins would be more helpful than the absolute “before intercourse” or “one day after live birth.” The two extremes, held by some on the left and the right need to be thought through and provisions made to account for the very rare situations where the woman’s life is in eminent jeopardy. Life of a human being in the womb needs to be protected as surely as any living human in our society.
Crime Issues: The current Justice Department, under Democratic leadership, has reduced sentencing guidelines and refused to prosecute “minor crime,” such as carjacking, leading to a situation where many lawyers and criminals believe that it is, almost impossible to be convicted for anything in Minnesota It is not just the statistics on crime but how most people sense there own vulnerability that determines the desirability of living in any state or community.
With this short list of issues plus the overall state of the entire country it is clear that the current political leadership will drive Minnesota in the wrong direction and keep it down. We once had a thriving high-tech, manufacturing, farming and mining economy that has been replaced by a problematic high-tax state system and a city core that is increasingly crime ridden and dangerous.