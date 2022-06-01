Our English language is constantly evolving. But when definitions are co-opted for ideological purposes, the implications are confusing and damaging.
For example, the term “critical race theory,” which was coined in the 1960s, originally defined a narrow field of university study regarding law and race. Then a couple of years ago the term was altered and weaponized. Political influencers, seeking to stir up schoolhouse culture wars, used it to argue that one purpose of teaching about racism in K-12 schools was to make white students feel guilty. Nonsense. That’s outright racism, not critical race theory.
I was reminded of this definition morphology two weeks ago while reading the Leader’s front-page story about a recent Hutchinson School Board meeting. School Board Member Keith Kamrath questioned the use of the words “alterity,” “acculturation” and “inculturation” in workshop training materials used in a leadership program the Board is considering. His concern is justified. I imagine that most people, including educators, would likely require a dictionary to understand these words.
But what concerned me more is that Dr. Kamrath characterized these words as part of “wokeism.” My dictionary doesn’t list “wokeism” but it does contain “wokeness,” which is defined as an “alertness to injustice in society, especially racism.” Oddly, Dr. Kamrath’s concern about “wokeism” left me with the impression that an alertness to social injustice carries a pejorative meaning, something our school district should avoid. For many years the term “stay woke” was used as a watchword for Black Americans. Today “woke” is more often used in a sarcastic context and is thriving in far-right political circles. It has been weaponized for political purposes. Regardless, most students, their parents and their teachers would agree that a school district should be alert to injustice in society, including racism. This is part of character development.
Another word Dr. Kamrath took issue with is “progressive.” Progressive has long meant innovative or forward thinking, particularly as it relates to social reform. Progressive thinkers have been credited with bringing about the abolition of slavery, women’s rights, civil rights, workers’ rights and other social advancements.
Twenty-two years ago, when I was interviewed for a job in Hutchinson, I knew little about the city. My future employer described this community as “progressive.” He explained that the school district’s community education department and city’s parks department were combined. This is innovative. This is progressive-minded Hutchinson.
He then explained the city owned the hospital, nursing home, gas and electric utility, and liquor store – and it was opening its own compost factory. Progressive? Most certainly. Robert LaFollette, the longtime Republican who recruited dissatisfied members of his party to found the Progressive Party almost 100 years ago, would have been proud of Hutchinson’s “progressivism” of the early 21st century.
Unfortunately, today “progressive” apparently has an entirely different meaning: a radical, far-left political position. Yet some still know its unscathed definition. Several weeks ago a McLeod County commissioner described himself to me as both a “conservative” and “progressive.” I’m glad some of us haven’t forgotten this word’s original meaning.
So what’s the lesson of all this ideological word co-opting? Maybe it’s that we all need to raise questions when we read or hear a word that has been hijacked and redefined to suit political motives. I’m not saying Dr. Kamrath is guilty of this, but he apparently has latched onto a few of these new meanings.
It’s OK to trust our 10-year-old dictionaries. Let’s go to them for the meaning of our words, and let’s be more cautious when we hear words such as “progressive” and “woke” misused on cable TV “news” shows and in various political forums. Let’s use the knowledge we learned in the classroom, not from misguided political diatribes.