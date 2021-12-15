Our world (and most of us who are tethered to it) is on the verge of surviving yet another year. I believe that every generation reaches a point (perhaps one could generously call it “maturity”) where heads shake, attempting to swallow and digest both the changes and the disarray spanning the horizon du jour: gun violence, mass migration issues, hunger, cybercrime, war, politics, pollution, climate change, depletion of natural resources, mental health, human rights, the abortion divide, and so on.
While many of these same issues faced my parents and their parents before them, all of what is on our current horizon seems to be man-made (read: self-inflicted).
Perhaps the pandemic is a wakeup call for people to come together (while staying 6 feet apart, of course!), working in unison, mending divisions, reversing courses and acting for the greater good of all humankind.