My name is Alan Stage, and I’m running for the Hutchinson School Board. I hope my experience in career counseling, higher education and nonprofit boards will help provide thoughtful leadership for Hutch’s great school district.
My wife, Emily, went to school in Hutchinson, and we moved here with our two boys about six years ago. We love living in Hutchinson and raising our family here. I am not running on a specific agenda or to enact specific changes. I am running because I think it is important to volunteer in your community, and the School Board is an area that brings together my professional and personal interests.
I’m currently a career counselor helping people navigate career and education decisions. Prior to my current position, I worked in higher education for over a decade as both an instructor and administrator at a four-year university and a community college. I spent my last five years as the dean of instruction at Ridgewater College. I hope the experiences I’ve had working with people after they have exited our school district will help bring a unique perspective in guiding our district to provide the best possible education for our students.
In addition to my work, I have tried to volunteer as much as possible. I have volunteered as a youth soccer and baseball coach, a Junior Achievement teacher, as an event organizer for McLeod for Tomorrow, and on the board for the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
My hope is to bring all these experiences together as a member of the Hutchinson School Board. We have great schools in Hutchinson, and I hope I will help ensure that continues. Please feel free to email me with any questions you may have at alanstage@gmail.com, or visit my Facebook page facebook.com/StageforHutchSchools/.