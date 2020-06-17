Apparently, this president is living in an alternate universe where reality and truth no longer exist. The prime reason: He is constructing every mistake he makes to be someone else’s fault. He pretty much covered everything when the disaster finally hit, his first words (I heard him say it via television): “I take no responsibility for any of this.”
Sorry, fellow, it comes with the job description.
It’s the fault of the Chinese. It’s President Obama’s fault. It is the Democrats’ fault. It is the governors’ fault. It is Vice President Mike Pence’s fault. It is Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fault. It is Dr. Deborah Birx’s fault. They couldn’t magically make a vaccine in the time that Trump wanted it to happen.
The really sad part about the whole response to the pandemic disaster we have on our hands now is that it didn’t have to be so bad. There was an organized group of scientists and epidemiologists whose field of study is to handle this type of situation. There was a “playbook” that was developed by the Obama administration, along with the World Health Organization and National Institute of Health. It described exactly what to do in the case of an unknown virus attack. It outlined the accumulation of supplies that would be needed in just such a situation, and the timing of each step.
Susan Rice, National Security Adviser during the Obama administration, spent 12 hours with the transition team explaining what this was. This president unilaterally disbanded the group that was, quote, “People standing around.”