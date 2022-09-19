As the retired McLeod County Sheriff from 1999-2007, I know Amy Olson Wehseler well. She was hired as an Assistant McLeod County Attorney in 1998 and continues in that position today. I have worked with Amy on many criminal cases, and she was very competent and dedicated as a prosecutor. Amy had good relationships with law enforcement and others, and she always treated everyone with dignity and respect.
One criminal case that I will always remember was a homicide case in McLeod County. Two suspects were arrested and tried for the murder. Both were found guilty and sentenced to prison. One of them later falsely claimed his innocence and was represented by the Minnesota Innocence Project. Amy was assigned to the case, and she produced many days of testimony in court to oppose reopening the case. The entire case was relitigated. Some of the witnesses had passed away, some witnesses were difficult to find, and the original trial judge was deceased. It was a difficult case to present so many years later to resurrect all of the evidence. After several days of testimony, the judge upheld the murder conviction. I worked very closely with Amy on this case, and I testified about the suspect's confession to me.