The last few months we have watched Speaker Nancy Pelosi drag our country through an unjustified, one-party impeachment. She claims that impeachment was a prayerful and solemn duty, but her smiling fist bump with Bill Maher told a different truth. She then signed the impeachment articles with 20 commemorative gold pens with her name on them, which taxpayers paid for. Then Pelosi ripped up the positive, uplifting State of the Union address from President Donald Trump.
If our current U.S. Congress representative, Collin Peterson, is voted in for another term, the first vote he will cast in January 2021 will be for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. It’s time to vote in a new Republican congressional representative who will not vote for Pelosi and will support President Trump and his America First program!
All Republicans please attend our McLeod County Republican Party caucus on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Your location can be found on our website mcleodgop.com/caucus or you can use the caucus finder at caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
By attending your precinct’s caucus, you can run to be a delegate or alternate to our convention, CD7 convention and eventually state convention. You can raise issues that are important to you and request the GOP address your concerns. Resolutions can be proposed to change the Minnesota GOP party platform or to make additions. The party platform can be found at tinyurl.com/MNGOP-2018-Platform.
Even if you don’t have an issue that’s concerning you, you can participate in discussions about the issues of our day. Our state and nation are better served when citizens become involved, and a place to start is where your precinct meets.
We want to encourage you to vote in the primary on March 3 and to show your support for President Trump.
This letter was paid for by the McLeod County Republicans.