Today, Hutchinson stands at a crossroads as workers are fleeing big cities for smaller ones. This trend existed before the COVID-19 pandemic but has accelerated since. Hutchinson could benefit greatly from this major trend to work remotely.
It is now clear that the goals of the Minneapolis and St. Paul city planners to promote high-density housing, with shared heating and ventilation, and air conditioning with high-occupancy mass transit, have serious disadvantages during a virus pandemic. Hutchinson offers an attractive alternative with more affordable, single-family housing.
However, Hutchinson must compete for these new residents, and the competition is high. Workers seeking to move from the Minneapolis area seek a safer, smaller community with less regulations and reduced taxes, because they can literally choose to work anywhere with high-speed internet access.
Local tax rates are one of the key factors that relocating remote workers will likely consider. One of my goals on the City Council would be to minimize taxation. As a homeowner the past five years, I have seen the Hutchinson portion of my property taxes increase over 20 percent. While some degree of increase can be expected, many have told me that Hutchinson’s taxes are too high and are really hitting the family pocketbook hard.
Taxes, however, are not the cause, they are the effect. The cause is spending. Should I earn your vote to be your voice on City Council, I will represent you and look closely at spending to minimize taxes so you can keep more of your money for your personal and family use.
