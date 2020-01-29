Last week, National Right to Life pulled its longtime endorsement of the longtime representative of our 7th Congressional District, Rep. Collin Peterson.
Peterson vigorously claims to be pro-life, but he doesn't vote that way anymore! He appears to no longer vote his values. Instead, he chooses to side with Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
I looked up the voting record on National Right to Life's scorecard for the 116th U.S. Congressional House online and Peterson has only a 56 percent pro-life record for this most recent Congress. He even voted to overturn President Trump's pro-life policy of not allowing U.S. taxpayer dollars to be used to fund overseas organizations that perform or promote abortion.
This is absolutely abhorrent. A person is either 100 percent pro-life or they aren't pro-life at all. How can a Minnesotan who considers abortion to be the purposeful termination of an innocent human life support this man any longer?
It's time to elect someone who fully stands behind the pro-life mission and votes that way on the floor.