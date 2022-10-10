We are honored to support and endorse Amy Olson for McLeod County Attorney. I am currently a stay-at-home mom to my four daughters, and I previously practiced as an orthodontist in Hutchinson. My husband, Shawn Knorr, is a dentist in Glencoe.
I met Amy 10 years ago when our children became classmates in kindergarten. Amy and I have developed a friendship through participation in our children's school and church events at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Over the past 10 years, I have witnessed Amy’s genuine passion for our community and her natural leadership.
The core reason I support Amy for County Attorney is because of her character. She is ethical and hardworking. When I first met Amy 10 years ago, I was immediately impressed by her approachability. She is friendly, warm, and outgoing. Amy is a great communicator. She truly listens and is deeply empathetic. I am very impressed by how much she cares about people and our community.
Amy is also a natural leader. Her leadership can be seen in her work as an Assistant McLeod County Attorney, and in her personal life and involvement in her church and the community. Amy will not hesitate to speak up for anyone in need, especially children. Whether advocating for her own children, two of which are adopted, or prosecuting cases at work involving abused and neglected children, she treats each case as her most important. Amy believes in the importance of social responsibility, especially in protecting children and victims. We need more people like Amy in our world and in our county. She will not hesitate to do what is best and necessary for our community.
We are honored and proud to support Amy for McLeod County Attorney.