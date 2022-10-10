Reader letter

We are honored to support and endorse Amy Olson for McLeod County Attorney. I am currently a stay-at-home mom to my four daughters, and I previously practiced as an orthodontist in Hutchinson. My husband, Shawn Knorr, is a dentist in Glencoe.

I met Amy 10 years ago when our children became classmates in kindergarten. Amy and I have developed a friendship through participation in our children's school and church events at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Over the past 10 years, I have witnessed Amy’s genuine passion for our community and her natural leadership.