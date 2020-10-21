The Hutchinson City Council, as usual every two years, two council chairs and the mayor's position are voted on. This year is no different, except:
- incumbent Mayor Gary Forcier has an opponent. Only one, so no primary election for the mayor's race.
- incumbent for the Council Seat No. 3 opted not to run in the 2020 election. This decision brought forth five inspired individuals, ensuring a primary. Fantastic.
- incumbent Council Seat No. 4 Chad Czmowski has chosen to run for another term. Chad is being opposed, but again, no primary.
Believing most voting citizens (approximately 9,000) of Hutchinson, having vetted each of the candidates, and at the same time, one needs to remember what had been unsuccessfully tried in the past can be a motive to try again. The possibility many voters have voted early or possibly voted absentee, as being out of town at election time.
Common sense and being assured of good governance made my choices easy to choose those to vote for and hopefully you as voters feel the same way: mayor, Gary Forcier; Council Seat No. 3, Brandon Begnaud; Council Seat No. 4, Chad Czmowski.
ISD 423 School Board, this is a tough row to hoe, again common sense, conservative attitude, curriculum and the education of the students helps make these choices easier:
- The two-year terms, incumbents Keith Kamrath and Melissa Kohls.
- The four-year terms, Sherronda Moore, Alan Stage and Michael Massmann.