I cannot speak directly to any of the claims made against McLeod County Commissioner Rich Pohlmeier in the opinion section of the Sept. 16 issue of the Hutchinson Leader, but they do not reflect the personal experience of myself and my wife.
Recently, Rich proved very responsive and willing to listen to our concerns. He took appropriate actions in a professional and timely manner to help us work through an easement issue that I believe ended equitably for all parties involved.
My wife and I are grateful for his assistance and fulfilling his duties as a commissioner in handling this situation in his district.