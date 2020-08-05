Hutchinson is a great place to raise a family, worship, build friendships and run a business. The rich history and beautiful surroundings make it a perfect place to settle. Through good leadership over the years, we enjoy a robust manufacturing base, services and retail, a strong agricultural influence and work ethic. We invest in our community and it shows. One of the reasons we decided to get involved in Morgan Baum’s campaign for mayor is our concern for the future of Hutchinson.
We believe Hutchinson will need an articulate and cautious spokesperson as mayor to navigate the future so we can keep this quality community, while welcoming the growth.
We have asked Morgan some specific and tough questions with regard to her view of how Hutchinson should proceed into the future. She took the time to listen to our concerns and provided thoughtful and detailed answers.
It seems we live in a world where, when it comes to politics, things can turn nasty. Once again, we are fortunate that, in Hutchinson, elected leadership positions are not and should not be party affiliated.
For the most part, we lean on the conservative side when it comes to politics. However, we feel conservative and more liberal citizens of Hutch can find a safe place when supporting Morgan for mayor.
We are confident if you take the time to get to know Morgan by visiting her website at MorganForMN.com and reflecting on the six principles of her vision for our great community, you will be moved to support her. If you don’t know Morgan, we would be happy to introduce you.
We are excited to endorse Morgan Baum for mayor of Hutchinson and serve as her campaign chair couple.