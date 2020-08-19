While I sit in my living room and watch the U.S. House Judiciary Committee grill Attorney General Barr, I ask myself, who do I want representing me in Washington, D.C.? I am totally convinced that if everyone in this district did just that then there would be no question that Michelle Fischbach would be on her way to Washington.
Michelle is battle-tested at every level from city council to Minnesota Senate. Well-respected as a leader as she was elected to preside as the president of the Minnesota Senate. She has stood up for her constituents at every level. She stood her ground in a calm, decisive manner making sure that Minnesota taxpayers were aware of the problems with the Department of Motor Vehicles. She ensured Minnesota elder care problems were addressed statewide. Unlike Tina Smith, her predecessor as lieutenant governor under Gov. Dayton, she is pro–life and pro-family. Her voting record attests to this fact.
Republicans in the 7th Congressional District need to remember that Michelle Fischbach held the fine, red line for us to maintain control of the Minnesota Senate by remaining dual-hatted as the president of the Senate and as lieutenant governor for the remainder or her 2018 state Senate term. I am tired of the smear campaigns being lodged at every level. Michelle has kept a positive campaign pushing forward, and I definitely can see why President Trump has endorsed her.